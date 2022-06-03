Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,199.26 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $56,199.26 and approximately $82.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

