ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $84.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,605,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

