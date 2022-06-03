Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to report $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $4.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 818.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

ONCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ONCT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 886,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,041. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.