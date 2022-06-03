OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $339.25 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $339.25 million and $76.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00008173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00163634 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

