Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.04.

OKTA stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

