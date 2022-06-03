ODUWA Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,710.25 or 1.00022872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

