Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Oddz has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $318,595.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.01561458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00421656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

