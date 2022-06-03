O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

NYSE:OI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 298,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.