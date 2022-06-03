NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.29% of NVR worth $60,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in NVR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR opened at $4,462.76 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,998.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,385.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,985.58. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.