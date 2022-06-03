Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 134,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

