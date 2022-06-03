Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 328,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

