Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
