Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

JPT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 4,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

