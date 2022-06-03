Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 88,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,262. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

