Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NXJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,459. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.