Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

