Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.