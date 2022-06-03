Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 3,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
