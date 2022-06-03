Nutrien’s (NTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.62.

TSE:NTR opened at C$120.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$71.40 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.5300013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

