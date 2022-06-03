Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NU.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 54,683,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,243,949. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $401,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

