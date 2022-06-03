Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

