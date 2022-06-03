Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.10

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 368118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,031.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.