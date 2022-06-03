Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novanta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

