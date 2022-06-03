Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Novacoin has a market cap of $54,875.89 and $5.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,748.42 or 1.00031566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars.

