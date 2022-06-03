Northgate (LON:NTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.23). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250. The firm has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Northgate (LON:NTG)
Featured Articles
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.