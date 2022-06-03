Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,215 shares.The stock last traded at $32.89 and had previously closed at $33.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

