North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.14

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.14 and traded as low as $28.03. North West shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NNWWF shares. CIBC upped their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get North West alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.