Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $27.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

JWN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

