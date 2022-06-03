Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 2,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.