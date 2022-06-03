Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.07. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.