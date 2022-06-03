NKN Market Capitalization Achieves $64.09 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, NKN has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

