Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

NKTX stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.