NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NiSource worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

