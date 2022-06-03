NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading 6.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 2,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Specifically, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 375,900 shares of company stock worth $4,645,438. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

