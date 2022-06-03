NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price target on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

NXT opened at GBX 6,462 ($81.76) on Monday. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,193.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,980.06.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

