Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $27.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,333. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

