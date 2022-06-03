Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $27.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,333. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.