New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 14.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.80 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

