Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NML stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

