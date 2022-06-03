Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NML stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.19.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.