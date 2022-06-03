Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.08.

Netflix stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.44. 127,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069,114. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.