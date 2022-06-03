NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 47,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

