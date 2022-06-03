NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NTAP stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. 1,625,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 129.46%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 76.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

