Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Update

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Nerdy stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 339,500 shares of company stock worth $914,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

