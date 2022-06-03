Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $7.27 on Monday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.