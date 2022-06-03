Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $7.27 on Monday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

