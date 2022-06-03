nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.42.
nCino stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 39,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,127. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in nCino by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in nCino by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
