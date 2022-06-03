nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 39,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,127. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in nCino by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in nCino by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.