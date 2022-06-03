nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $207,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
