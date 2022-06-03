nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of nCino by 33.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

