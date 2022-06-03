Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 997,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

