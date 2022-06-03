Navcoin Price Down 0.6% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $6.54 million and $98,243.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,620,973 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

