Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Sells $17,664.48 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $17,664.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

