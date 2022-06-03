National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $27.91. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,126. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in National Vision by 42.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Vision by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

