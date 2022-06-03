National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.66. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.