National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$101.19.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$97.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.71. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

